Local firefighters to compete in 2024 World FireFit Championships, aiming for sixth title

Photo: Kamloops Sports Council (L-R): Robin Schoebel, Erik Rasche, Matt Forsythe and Graham Mackenzie. (Not pictured Rob Swift).

After earning a spot to compete in the upcoming firefighter fitness world championships, the Kamloops firefighter team says they’ve got their eyes set on claiming a sixth championship title.

The local firefighters competed at the Pacific Regionals FireFit competition held in Courtenay from May 24 to 26.

The Kamloops team claimed first place finishes in the open male, team open male, relay open male and over 45 males divisions, securing a spot in the upcoming world championships.

“With five national championships to their name, Kamloops is looking to add a sixth, and to once again solidify their name amongst the best and fittest in the world,” said Graham Mackenzie of Kamloops Fire Rescue.

The 2024 World FireFit Championships will be hosted on Sep. 25 to 29 at McArthur Island in Kamloops.

“This five-day event will combine a series of simulated challenges that first responders are constantly performing every day in real life emergencies,” the Kamloops Sports Council said in a news release.

Over 350 participants from around the world are expected to attend the championships. Events will include components such as hose hoists, forcible entry and victim rescue, among others, according to the Kamloops Sports Schedule.

The event will include beer gardens, kid courses and other family friendly opportunities. More details will be released closer to the event.

More information is available on Canada FireFit website.