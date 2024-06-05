Kamloops council committee hears proposal to roll out bear-resistant waste carts upon request

Photo: UBCO

A Kamloops council committee has endorsed a proposal to purchase bear-resistant waste carts and make them available to residents upon request in an effort to decrease the chances of wildlife conflict.

On Tuesday, the livability and sustainability committee voted in favour of a plan to use $195,000 from the city’s solid waste reserve to purchase 400 bear-resistant organics carts and 600 bear-resistant garbage carts.

The recommendation must go to Kamloops council for final approval at a later date.

Glen Farrow, City of Kamloops streets and environmental services manager, told committee members providing bear-resistant carts on a per-request basis is economical, but will still help decrease the chance of human-bear conflict.

Unsecured solid waste carts are the top reported wildlife attractant in Kamloops, leading to conflicts with bears and other species.

“We would anticipate the majority of these people requesting it [would be] people who don't have effective storage right now, that don't have a garage,” Farrow said.

“Someone like myself, that has a carport, who's had struggles, has used ratchet straps. I've made certain attempts to store it better, but the most effective way would be to have a cart like this.”

The 120 litre carts have reinforced lids, metal banding and two carabiner-style locks. Residents must manually unclip the lids when they place carts out at the curb on collection day — or the waste bin won’t get tipped — and re-clip the containers when they are stored again.

Farrow said the city’s bylaws already lay out requirements around managing waste materials and containers, including instructions for storage and the times carts must be set out at the curb. The new bear-resistant carts will build on these measures.

About 250 of these carts with carabiner clips were provided to Juniper West residents for a year-long pilot program. Farrow said two of the carts ended up sustaining damage from bears, but the animals weren’t able to access the garbage.

“It did its purpose,” he said.

Farrow noted at $195 per 120 litre unit, the bear-resistant carts are much more expensive for the city to purchase than the regular containers — which cost $70 per unit.

He said if the city were to replace all organics and garbage containers across the community with bear resistant ones, it would cost about $5.1 million — and staff aren’t recommending this option. Another option would be to have specific neighbourhoods receive the carts, but Farrow noted bears are now seen in just about every neighbourhood in the community.

Staff are recommending making the bear-resistant carts available upon request, intended for those who can’t store waste bins in a garage or other secure wildlife resistant enclosure. Farrow said if city staff notice someone’s cart has become an attractant, they would be able to work with the resident and get them a bear-resistant bin.

For the bear-resistant carts, staff recommend increasing the annual cart lease cost by $20, split into four $5 payments on the residents’ quarterly utility bill. This means an organics cart would cost $32 each year, and garbage carts would cost $105.

Any bins damaged by bears would be replaced by the city at no cost to the resident.

In a report to council, staff noted the cart design isn’t 100 per cent compatible with the city’s automated collection trucks, so they won’t be available to residents receiving laneway waste collection. This is mostly limited to some downtown Kamloops and North Shore homes, two neighbourhoods which haven’t been noted as high risk for human and bear conflict.

Committee members heard Kamloops was the first B.C. community to receive a Bear Smart designation — and there’s some commitments the city needs to keep as a result.

“A big part of that is doing what we can to reduce those conflicts between humans and bears — and a big part of that is our solid waste collection system,” Farrow said.

If council approves the recommendation, Farrow said he’s hopeful the carts could start rolling out to residents this year, but it could take until spring 2025.