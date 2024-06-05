Downtown Kamloops business break in leaves owner feeling frustrated

Following a second smash and grab, a business owner in downtown Kamloops says an increase in break ins over the last year has left her feeling frustrated.

Brenda Johnson, owner of The Golden Buddha, said a would-be thief smashed her store’s glass door, looted the business and tried to make off down Victoria Street on Sunday morning.

Johnson said the thief nabbed items including crystals, jewelry, books and tarot cards that collectively retailed around $3,500. She said a neighbour interfered with the man's plans.

“The neighbour across the street heard the sounds of them trying to break the glass and was on the phone with the police while they were inside the building,” Johnson said.

According to Johnson, the neighbour followed and photographed the man while he attempted to walk off with the heavy bag.

“From what I heard, he was running down the street with the neighbour following him, so he dropped the bag,” Johnson said.

She said all items taken were recovered, but the suspect got away before police arrived.

Johnson said her store was broken into and robbed in 2022 as well. She said the thieves made off with jewelry.

“It's frustrating because I know there's still people out there that are doing this and other businesses are dealing with this as well on a regular basis around town,” Johnson said. “It seems like we're just batting up against this wall all the time, when things like this happen.”

She said she is now working with insurance to repair the door.

Johnson said the store has become cautious about burglars, and removes expensive items during the night to make a break in less profitable for potential burglars.

She said businesses in the downtown core have seen an increase in break ins.

“There's been an increase in the last year at least, and I walk to work every day and I see on a regular basis boarded up windows,” Johnson said.

“A lot of us in the general area do keep in contact and share photos and descriptions of people that have tried to steal or vandalism in the area.”

Johnson said community involvement “makes a big difference” in protecting local businesses, and thanked the neighbour that called the police during the burglary.