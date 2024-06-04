Winds batter residents, leave hundreds without power in Thompson, Shuswap regions

Photo: BC Hydro

Hundreds of BC Hydro customers have been left without power Tuesday afternoon as powerful winds batter Thompson and Shuswap residents.

A fallen tree across BC Hydro wires has left more than 1,300 customers in the dark in the Lee Creek area, west of Squilax-Anglemont Road. Power has been out since just before 4 p.m., and no crew has been assigned yet.

The wind storm has also knocked out power north of Falkland and Chase Falkland Road, leaving 130 properties without power just after 3:30 p.m. No crew has been assigned yet, according to BC Hydro.

The wind storm also knocked out power for 372 customers northeast of Barriere, east of Dunn Lake Road. A crew is now on site.

Several smaller outages are also peppering the region.

Updates on these power outages can be found on the BC Hydro outage map. This story will be updated as more information is available.