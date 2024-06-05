New study shows Kamloops at high risk for wildfires this summer

Photo: KTW A plume of smoke from a wildfire burning near Kamloops in the summer of 2021.

Kamloops is at the greatest risk for wildfires this summer when compared to cities across the entire country, a new study from insurance agency MyChoice has found.

The study, released in late May, found the Tournament Capital had the highest risk score of 9.4 out of 10, according to the insurance comparison website.

Placing second on the list was Saskatoon with 8.8 out of 10, Regina, Sask. (8.6), Kelowna, B.C. (8.6) and Medicine Hat, Alta. (8.6) to round out the top five highest risk scores.

The case study was done to pinpoint the cities with a heightened risk to wildfires and calculate the impact on home insurance.

In a news release, MyChoice said the scores were calculated based on combining the average of two Natural Resources Canada monthly rankings during the wildfire prone months of May through September — Forecast Severity Rating (FSR) and the Forecast Severity Anomaly (FSA).

The FSR, ranked one to five, measures predicted conditions for wildfire severity, while the FSA compares the forecasted severity rating to the monthly average.

Kamloops tops the list with an extreme wildfire risk due to its high FSR and well-above-average FSA.

According to Natural Resources Canada, the FSA for June in the Kamloops area is a three (average), moving to a four (above average) and then a five (well above average) for August and September of this year.

According to the report, insurances in Canada have yet to be impacted by wildfire risk.

“While we are seeing insurance companies in the U.S. pulling out of high-risk areas due to the increasing frequency and severity of wildfires, especially in California, the situation in Canada remains different,” Aren Mirzaian, CEO of MyChoice, said in a press release.

“In Canada, the insurance market has shown resilience, and we have not yet reached the point where insurers are withdrawing coverage. However, the unprecedented scale of wildfires last year is a clear warning signal.”

Manitoba saw the highest year-over-year home insurance inflation in April 2024 at 14.2 per cent, while B.C. was the fourth highest among the provinces with a 10.7 per cent increase.

According to the province, 2023 was one of the most devastating wildfire years in B.C.

The study notes during last year’s wildfire season, B.C. and Alberta experienced the brunt of the burns, with Alberta losing 1,951,299 hectares and B.C. seeing 2,840,754 hectares destroyed. The land lost to wildfire was a 2,000 per cent increase over the previous year, while Alberta’s was an 8,814 per cent increase.

According to the MyChoice study, other cities at high risk include Alberta’s Lethbridge (8.4), Grande Prairie (8.4), and Fort McMurray (8.4), which earlier this year experienced a wildfire that burned 200 hectares.

Cities with a moderate risk of wildfire include Winnipeg, Man. (7.8), Prince George, B.C. (7.4), Edmonton, Alta. (7.0), Vancouver, B.C. (6.6) and Calgary, Alta. (6.2).

In 2023, Canada experienced more than 5,000 wildfires, with an unprecedented 17 million hectares burned.

According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, the total area burned last year was the most in 40 years.