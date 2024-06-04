DriveBC reports second vehicle incident on Highway 5A south of Kamloops

Photo: Contributed A vehicle incident was reported just before 4 p.m. around six kilometres north of Merritt. An hour later, a second vehicle incident was reported about a kilometre south of Kamloops.

UPDATE 4:48 p.m.

A second vehicle incident on Highway 5A is being reported south of Kamloops, closing the highway to traffic in both directions, according to DriveBC.

The incident is between Peterhope Road and Rose Hill Road, by the Knutsford brake check about one kilometre south of Kamloops.

DriveBC said no detour is available, and local traffic can only get through to Nicola Lake.

An assessment is in progress.

A earlier vehicle incident closed the same highway just north of Merritt before 4 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to use the Coquihalla Highway as a detour.

ORIGINAL 3:54 p.m.

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 5A north of Merritt, according to DriveBC.

The closure was announced just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

DriveBC said the incident happened between Monck Park Road and Pennask Lake Road, about six kilometres north of Merritt.

“Road closed. Expect major delays,” DriveBC said.

Motorists are encouraged to use the Coquihalla Highway as a detour.