DriveBC reports Highway 5A cleared after crash north of Merritt

Photo: Contributed A vehicle incident was reported just before 4 p.m. around six kilometres north of Merritt. An hour later, a second vehicle incident was reported about a kilometre south of Kamloops.

UPDATE 8 p.m.

DriveBC says Highway 5A has been cleared just north of Merritt following a vehicle incident Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE 4:48 p.m.

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 5A to traffic in both directions, according to DriveBC.

Traffic is being held at the Knutsford brake check about one kilometre south of Kamloops.

DriveBC said no detour is available, and local traffic can only get through to Nicola Lake.

An assessment is in progress.

Motorists are encouraged to use the Coquihalla Highway as a detour.

ORIGINAL 3:54 p.m.

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 5A north of Merritt, according to DriveBC.

The closure was announced just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

DriveBC said the incident happened between Monck Park Road and Pennask Lake Road, about six kilometres north of Merritt.

“Road closed. Expect major delays,” DriveBC said.

Motorists are encouraged to use the Coquihalla Highway as a detour.