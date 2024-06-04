Power out for more than 1,400 BC Hydro customers in southeast Kamloops

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE 7:22 p.m.

BC Hydro is reporting another power outage affecting over 1,400 properties in Barnhartvale after an earlier outage was restored in the same area.

The power outage is affecting properties west of Robbins Range Road, south of Shuswap Road and east of Scott Road.

Power was restore just before 4 p.m. but has been out again since around 4:20 p.m.

According to BC Hydro, the outage has been caused by the wind storm and a crew is on site.

UPDATE 4 p.m.

Power was restored to BC Hydro customers in the Barnhartvale area just before 4 p.m.

ORIGINAL 2:44 p.m.

More than 1,400 BC Hydro customers are without power in the Barnhartvale area Tuesday afternoon.

According to BC Hydro, the power outage is affecting properties west of Robbins Range Road, south of Shuswap Road and east of Scott Road.

Power has been off since just after 2 p.m. and no crew has been assigned yet, according to BC Hydro.

A wind storm is listed as the cause of the outage.