City of Kamloops bike valet team trained to help cyclists, give tourism recommendations

Photo: Kristen Holliday Tourism Kamloops' Loops Explorer Station is being used to house the City of Kamloops' pilot bike valet service this summer.

The City of Kamloops hopes to create a community hub for cyclists with its new bike valet service, with the team trained and ready to provide recommendations on bike routes and things to do in the city.

The bike valet launched in early May. It is located downtown at 330 St. Paul Street, between Third and Fourth Avenue next to Kelson Hall, and is operating out of Tourism Kamloops’ colourful Loops Explorer Station.

The valet offers free, coat check-style bike parking for all types of bicycles, jogging strollers, and other personal mobility devices. The service is being operated as a pilot program from Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., until Sept. 2, 2024.

Glen Cheetham, the city’s climate and sustainability manager, said Tourism Kamloops had expressed interest in the bike valet programs in past years, and offered the Explorer Station for use this summer.

Tourism Kamloops has also trained team members operating the bike valet to provide recommendations for things to do in the Tournament Capital, along with maps and information about local bike routes.

“That’s what we want to create, is a bit of a hub for cyclists in Kamloops,” Cheetham told Castanet Kamloops.

He said the valet team has some printed materials to offer people who stop by, including a business card-sized pamphlet with a QR code so people can access an online, interactive bike map.

“There's some down time between visitors and bikes being parked, et cetera. So [team members] are also going to help us optimize our bike trail system on Google Maps,” Cheetham said.

“Their focus really is on cycling, active transportation, and then as ambassadors for visitors.”

Cheetham said the city has seen an increasing demand for secure bike parking, especially as e-bike use continues to grow. Kamloops council approved the commuter-focused pilot program after the success of pop-up bike valets offered last summer, and the city hopes to encourage the use of active transportation by addressing residents’ concerns around bike security.

While cyclists can check in their bikes on a per-visit basis, free season passes are also available in order to increase registration efficiency and reduce paper waste.

The city received a $20,000 grant from The BC Cycling Coalition to offset the program’s $69,500 operating budget, which is being funded from the city’s climate action fund reserve. The grant will also help extend service hours for community events.

Along with Tourism Kamloops, the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association, Kamloops Cycling Coalition and Kelson Hall have supported the bike valet.

Residents are encouraged to use the bike valet or to stop by and say hello to the team during Go By Bike Week, which is running from June 3 until June 9, 2024.

People who stop by can be entered to win a daily prize draw for a $50 Downtown Kamloops gift card, and a grand prize draw for a $300 Downtown Kamloops gift card.