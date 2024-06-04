Kamloops pharmacist recognized for collaboration on the job

Photo: BC Pharmacy Association Graeme Hill is the recipient of the 2024 Collaborative Care Award, and was recently recognized at an awards gala on May 31 in Vancouver, at the BC Pharmacy Association Annual Conference at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

A Kamloops pharmacist has been recognized for his collaboration in team-based health care.

Graeme Hill is the recipient of the 2024 Collaborative Care Award. He was recognized at an awards gala on May 31 held as part of the BC Pharmacy Association Annual Conference in Vancouver's Hyatt Regency Hotel.

The award recognizes Hill’s collaboration with health-care team members, communicating and sharing information to ensure the patient receives the best possible care.

“When there isn't collaboration, issues don't get dealt with. Problems don't get solved. Patients who may have symptoms end up end up suffering because of it,” Hill said in a press release from the British Columbia Pharmacy Association.

“When we work together, we proactively identify solutions to problems as they come as opposed to letting the problems fester and get larger.”

Hill works as a long-term care pharmacist at Kipp-Mallery Pharmacy in Kamloops, serving more than 1,000 long-term care patients in eight communities around the Kamloops region, including Salmon Arm, Clearwater, Williams Lake and Lillooet.

The British Columbia Pharmacy Association (BCPhA) is a not-for-profit professional association of pharmacists. With a membership of more than 5,000 pharmacists, pharmacies, pharmacy students, pharmacy technicians and industry representatives, the BCPhA represents the interest of pharmacies and pharmacists in communities throughout the province.