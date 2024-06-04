Scott's Family Diner closed indefinitely after damaging fire that started in the kitchen

Photo: Contributed

A downtown Kamloops diner has been closed indefinitely following a fire.

On Monday morning, Kamloops Fire Rescue quickly extinguished a fire at Scott’s Inn and Suites.

Platoon Capt. Norm Little confirmed to Castanet Kamloops that the fire began in the kitchen of the inn’s restaurant, Scott’s Family Diner, and damaged its ventilation system.

“It was in the kitchen and primarily contained to the ventilation system for the kitchen,” Little said, noting he did not have an estimated dollar amount of the damage yet.

He said KFR hasn't yet determined what caused the fire.

Little said firefighters checked to make sure the fire did not extend into the roof, which the vent system passes through, and crews found no signs of extension.

“[It was a] pretty standard response. They hit it fairly quick, and got it knocked down early,” Little said.

In a Facebook post, the diner announced that no one was injured in the fire, which has closed the restaurant. Its reopening date is unclear.

“We are working diligently to assess the situation and will announce our reopening plans as soon as possible,” the diner’s social media post said.