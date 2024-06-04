Merritt RCMP searching for armed robbery suspect

Photo: RCMP

Merritt police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect involved in an armed robbery early Tuesday morning.

A press release issued by RCMP states that on June 4, shortly before 2 a.m., a suspect entered the 7-Eleven convenience store at the corner of Nicola Avenue and Voght Street. He brandished a knife and made off with cash from the register.

Police would like to identify the suspect in a photo shared by investigators. He is described as being approximately five-foot-seven tall, skinny, and weighing 160 pounds.

The suspect was wearing a distinct blue hoodie with an Indigenous headdress logo on it, blue jeans and a paintball mask.

If you know anything about this crime or the suspect, call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.