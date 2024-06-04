Lawyers make joint sentencing submission for fatal Lillooet stabbing

Photo: Castanet

A man is facing a possible seven year prison sentence after pleading guilty to a fatal stabbing two years ago in downtown Lillooet — but he will have to wait a little longer to hear the judge's final decision.

Justin Ehlert, 38, stabbed 25-year-old Leeland Alexander to death on Lillooet’s Main Street on March 15, 2022. He was initially charged with second degree murder, but pleaded guilty to the lesser included offence of manslaughter in January.

On Monday in Kamloops provincial court, lawyers pitched a joint submission for a seven year jail sentence.

Defence lawyer Veen Aldosky said she believes the submission is attempting to strike a balance between Ehlert’s circumstances and a wrong that “can never be set right.”

“Mr. Alexander was cherished, he is valuable. And he was connected to many who still feel the pain of this loss today,” Aldosky said.

“The second truth ... is that this is a circumstance in which two young men were surviving on the street, dealing with difficult personal circumstances and battling their own addictions. And it is through the fuel of these addictions that they become engaged in a completely unnecessary altercation on March 15.”

'Events took a tragic turn'

Crown prosecutor Alex Wheele said Ehlert, who was 36 at the time of the incident, was drinking with Alexander and a couple other men in the evening of March 15, 2022.

Court heard Ehlert and Alexander were homeless at the time, and used drugs and alcohol. Wheele said all four men who gathered that evening were “intoxicated."

“Things were going well until events took a tragic turn around 9 p.m. that evening,” Wheele said.

He said a disagreement arose between Ehlert and Alexander over the use of a cell phone, which one of the other men was holding. Wheele said Ehlert “reacted to this trivial disagreement in a sudden and quite violent way.”

Wheele said the two grappled for a moment before Ehlert began stabbing Alexander. Alexander was stabbed six times to his chest, back and shoulder.

A woman who happened to be in a car across the street from the group saw Alexander swaying and falling as the other three ran away. She called 911 just before 9:30 p.m. Alexander was taken to hospital and pronounced dead about an hour later.

Court heard police arrested Ehlert on March 19, 2022, and found two knives on him — one of which had Ehlert’s DNA on the handle, and Alexander’s DNA on the blade.

“[Ehlert] had an undeniable advantage over all of them in any potential physical confrontations that only he knew about,” Wheele said. “Once he made the decision in the heat of the moment to pull the knife out and use it, the others — and most importantly, Mr. Alexander — had almost no time to realize its presence, and to adjust based on that.”

Family says seven years not enough

Alexander’s family doesn’t believe a seven-year sentence will go far enough.

“I think that it’s horrible,” said Jorry Camille, a cousin of Alexander who describes him as a brother.

“He had cuts on his hands — defensive marks like he was trying to fight for his life. It’s murder. Seven years is not enough.”

Camille told Castanet Alexander was “a little bit lost" and struggling in the months leading up to his death.

“I don’t think he was doing well,” she said. “He was just kind of drifting.”

Camille said she hopes Alexander’s story will help others who are dealing with difficult circumstances.

“This happens all the time,” she said. “The justice system is unjust. It’s supposed to be the justice system but it’s not.”

Several victim impact statements were read aloud in court by Alexander’s family members. He was described as a gentle, soft-hearted child who changed after he witnessed his mother’s tragic death.

Camille said she was carrying Alexander’s ashes with her as she gave her victim impact statement.

“This is all that I have left of my brother,” she said, holding up a small container before the court.

'I didn't mean to do that'

Aldosky said Ehlert started using marijuana and alcohol at an early age, and was bullied due to his mixed heritage, being Indigenous and white. She said Ehlert's father passed away unexpectedly in a sudden vehicle incident, and things got difficult for him and his family after that.

The defence lawyer said Ehlert, who also struggles with mental health issues, has been cooperative with the investigation, and has expressed that he wishes he could take back his actions, but "understands there's nothing that could take back what he did."

She described Ehlert and Alexander as both “lost young men who have witnessed unimaginable tragedy.”

Ehlert stood up in court to apologize to Alexander’s family.

“I’m very sorry for what I did to Leeland. He’s a good guy,” Ehlert said. “I didn’t meant to do that to him — it just happened. I hope one day you can forgive me.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips said he needed some time to consider his decision.

“This is a difficult case for all involved,” Phillips said.

Lawyers will return to court on Monday, June 10, to fix a date to hear Phillips’ decision.