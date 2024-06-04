SD73 breaks ground on new school for the first time in more than 20 years

The Kamloops-Thompson school district has broken new ground on a new school for the first time in more than 20 years — a facility the district says will help reduce severe overcapacity issues.

The 453-seat, K-7 Sníne elementary school officially broke ground Monday afternoon. Officials said it is expected to be completed by September 2026, barring any delays.

“The earthworks is happening now. We should have concrete in the ground by the end of summer, a lot of the building's structure by middle to late fall,” said Art McDonald, SD73 director of facilities.

“It’ll take about a year to finish out the interior and the envelope, and then probably paving late 2025, early 2026.”

The name of the new school was chosen in April. Sníne is the Secwepemctsín word for owl. It was one of the top two names recommended to the board of education by a naming committee.

Sníne elementary school will be two storeys tall, and will include a learning commons, Indigenous gardens, a daycare and large gathering spaces.

Rhonda Nixon, SD73 superintendent, said the new elementary school will be the second largest in Kamloops once it's finished construction and will help alleviate overcapacity issues in the southwest sector of the city.

“We're at 140 per cent to 160 per cent [capacity] depending on the school you look at in the southwest. So of course, it's going to make a big difference,” Nixon said.

She said new spaces for students are continuously needed and current space issues in Aberdeen can’t be solved with a catchment change — as was implemented on the North Shore and Batchelor Heights.

“It's going to alleviate all of our problems that we have in the southwest for elementary at this time, and then of course we'll need Aberdeen secondary because the kids keep growing,” Nixon said.

A new secondary school in Aberdeen is currently sitting at the top of the school district's capital wish list. SD73 has received provincial funding approval to purchase land for a new high school.

The school district has also submitted the final business case for a new elementary school in Batchelor Heights and is now waiting to receive a Crown grant to purchase the land.

The school district received $65.3 million in provincial funding in 2023, and while local MLAs say they’re excited to see students flood the school’s halls, they plan on continuing to push for more schools to be built in the district.

“250 kids almost a year are coming to our school district, we know that all the schools that previously were being used for other things are now full of kids again,” said Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Peter Milobar.

“That's great but the district needs help. They can't just keep building portables everywhere.”

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone agreed with Milobar, saying the new school is long overdue.

“I suppose if there's one disappointment, it's that, really, four years after the last election, there should be at least three or four schools in the same situation,” Stone said.

The school district is slated to open two elementary schools in September of 2024 — the rebuilt Parkcrest elementary, as well as the previously shuttered George Hilliard elementary.

SD73 continues to face a severe space crunch, with 10 schools over 120 per cent capacity. The district is expecting its schools to hit an average of 106 per cent capacity by 2029.

SD73 board chair Heather Grieve said she hopes the groundbreaking ceremony will be the first of many.