BC EHS says two people taken to hospital after downtown Kamloops crash

Photo: Kristen Holliday Two ambulances and a supervisor, Kamloops Fire Rescue and RCMP partially blocked off Sixth Avenue at Lansdowne Street early Monday afternoon after a crash.

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash at a downtown Kamloops intersection on Monday afternoon.

Kamloops Fire Rescue, RCMP and paramedics attended the motor vehicle incident, which happened just after 12:30 p.m. at Sixth Avenue and Lansdowne Street.

In an emailed statement to Castanet Kamloops, Brian Twaites, paramedic public information officer, said two ambulances staffed with primary care paramedics and a supervisor responded to the incident.

“Paramedics provided emergency medical care and transported two patients to hospital,” Twaites said.

One southbound lane and one northbound lane on Sixth Avenue were temporarily closed to traffic as a result of the crash. It is unconfirmed how many vehicles were involved in the collision.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to RCMP for more details about the crash.