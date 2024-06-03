TNRL invites residents to take part in survey about Aberdeen Tiny Library

Photo: Unsplash/Tom Hermans

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library is inviting residents to complete a survey about its newest and smallest library for the chance to win a prize.

The TNRL has launched a survey about the Aberdeen Tiny Library, which opened last November in Aberdeen Mall next to the food court. The TNRL has a one-year lease agreement in place until November 2024, with an option for renewal.

“The library is 352 square feet in size, with a collection of best-selling books, audiobooks, video games, DVDs, devices and kits, and more,” the TNRL said in a statement.

The tiny library is open Wednesday to Saturday from noon until 4 p.m., but a book dispenser and holds locker is available for pick up and returns anytime the mall is open.

Residents can fill out the survey until June 30, 2024. The survey can be accessed online through this link, or residents can complete the survey with a TNRL staff member at their local branch.

Participants will be entered in to a prize draw to win a $50 Aberdeen Mall gift card.

For more information on the tiny library, visit the TNRL website.