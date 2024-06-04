Barriere Firefighters Association receives $10,000 of upgraded equipment

Photo: Josh Dawson

The Barriere Firefighter Association has received a $10,000 support grant that will provide the volunteer firefighters with new radios — equipment firefighters say is essential.

The firefighters were presented with the new equipment on Sunday as part of Kenwood’s KENWOOD Cares grant program during the BC Fire Expo held at Sandman Center on Sunday.

Following the presentation, Alexis Hovenkamp, Barriere Fire-Rescue captain, told Castanet the fire department has been operating with dated equipment.

“You start become a little bit weary of your equipment, especially when you are starting to go interior. We respond to a lot of highway rescue calls within our area,” Hovenkamp said.

“Then during the wildfire season, some of the better radios that we do have go on deployment. You’re still struggling to find something at home.”

Scott Abel, president of the Barriere Firefighter Association, said the new equipment included “much more capable units” than what the department had been using.

Abel said it was critical that smaller communities like Barriere receive support for new equipment, as budgets often allocate resources to other areas.

“We have safety equipment and stuff that kind of takes precedence, so being able to be awarded something like this is huge,” he said.

Barriere Fire Rescue is serviced by a group of volunteers who serve around 2,500 residents within the department's boundary and attend 85-110 fire calls annually.

The grant fund has awarded $130,000 since it launched in 2014, and is awarded to a non-profit volunteer organization each year.

BC Fire Expo bills itself as the largest exhibition of fire service equipment in the Pacific Northwest. The event ran for two days, concluding on Monday afternoon.