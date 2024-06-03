Kamloops Fire Rescue extinguishes fire at Scott's Inn Monday morning

Photo: Kristen Holliday Kamloops Fire Rescue responded to a fire at Scott's Inn on Monday morning.

There were no injuries reported after a fire at Scott’s Inn and Suites sent a wispy column of smoke into the air in downtown Kamloops Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m.

Ryan Cail, Kamloops Fire Rescue deputy fire chief, said crews received an initial report of smoke showing at the inn, located at at 11th Avenue and Battle Street.

“We sent our usual response, [the] first arriving units did report confirmed smoke showing. We did an aggressive offensive attack, and just a couple of minutes ago, they reported back out that the fire is extinguished,” Cail said.

The fire was knocked down before 9 a.m. KFR and RCMP blocked off 11th Avenue between Battle Street and Nicola Street to allow firefighters space to work.

“They're just doing a little salvage and overhaul right now, and making sure that there's no extension in the roof,” Cail said.

He said everyone was able to evacuate from the building, and there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Cail said he couldn’t confirm the extent of the damage, but a fire investigator was on the way to take a look at the building.