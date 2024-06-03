Forecast calls for rain, thunderstorms to be replaced by 30 C heat

Josh Dawson

The Thompson-Okanagan region is forecast to see showers and chances of thunderstorms early in the week, but as skies clear, temperatures are expected to reach above 30 C.

Monday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 16 C and a low of 8 C overnight. A 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms are expected by the afternoon.

"It's very late in the season to have this kind of situation, but it's actually the atmospheric river that's going pretty much across most of the Pacific," said Environment Canada meteorologist Philippe-Alain Bergeron.

"It's bringing lots of moisture to southern B.C. and the Pacific Northwest."

Showers are expected to continue on Tuesday before clearing up by Wednesday.

"That's the transition where it becomes clear and dry. Not particularly warm, it's getting just back close to normal," Bergeron said.

"So after the cool night, low of 7 C, a high around 20 C or 21 C."

Sunny skies are forecast for the remainder of the week as temperatures climb to a predicted high of 32 C on Friday, and a low of 14 C overnight.

Temperatures are expected to remain over 30 C over the weekend.

