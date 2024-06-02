Man dies in dirt bike accident in Monte Creek: KSAR

Photo: Castanet

A 35-year-old man died after succumbing to his injuries from a dirt bike accident in the Monte Creek area last week.

In a social media post, Kamloops Search and Rescue said they were called out by BC Emergency Health Services on May 30 to rescue the man who was in cardiac arrest.

KSAR said the man succumbed to his injuries and rescuers transported the body to rendezvous with the BC Coroners Service.

“Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. We are sorry for your loss,” KSAR said.