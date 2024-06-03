Man at centre of Kamloops drug trade conflict has first appearance in court

Photo: Contributed File photo

Police have been monitoring an alleged gang kingpin set to have his first appearance in court Monday.

Cameron Cole, 40, is believed to be at the centre of an ongoing drug trade conflict but was released by police last month after being arrested on drug and firearms charges stemming from a raid on a Batchelor Heights home last year.

The Kamloops RCMP issued a warning advising the public to avoid Cole and another man, 25-year-old Justin Hunt, who are said to be at odds in the conflict. Police attributed four shootings over five days in early May and a number of local arsons dating back to March to the dispute, which they say has increased the risk to public safety.

The violence intensified from arsons to shootings shortly after police arrested and charged Cole and 44-year-old Shane Cameron with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and alleged firearms offences connected to a police raid in May 2023 at a house on Stagecoach Drive. Among the items seized by police was a 3D-printed firearm.

When asked if the arrests of Cole and Cameron contributed to the surge in violence, RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said police are “assessing all the facts."

"There was a number of events prior to the arrest and charge of Mr. Cole," he added.

When asked why Cole was not in custody given that police have informed him that he’s at risk, Pelley said Cole was released by process on conditions and was being monitored by police and a bail supervisor.

RCMP spokesperson Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops Cole was arrested on an endorsed warrant after the Federal Prosecution Service reviewed the RCMP’s case and approved charges in the matter.

“An endorsed warrant provides a responsibility on the police to release that person without bringing them before the courts,” Evelyn said in an email to Castanet.

“Cole was released from custody after agreeing to attend court and on a number of conditions, which we continue to monitor.”

An endorsed warrant is signed by a justice of the peace and enables the person arrested to be released from police custody. People can also be arrested on an unendorsed warrant, which is not signed and indicates to police the person is to be held for court.

When asked if there will be increased security at the courthouse for Cole’s court appearance, Ravi Reetoo, senior public affairs officer for the attorney general, told Castanet BC Sheriffs are aware of the case, and the safety and security of all court users and staff remains a top priority.

“BC Sheriffs are responsible for the safety and security of all court users and staff. To ensure security is not compromised, we do not discuss security arrangements publicly,” Reetoo said in an email.