KSAR to hold mock evacuation in Tobiano, Cherry Creek Monday night

Residents in Cherry Creek and Tobiano are told to not be alarmed as search and rescue crews gear up for a mock evacuation exercise in their neighbourhoods on Monday.

Kamloops Search and Rescue will be conducting the exercise for the first time ever, search manager Alan Hobler told Castanet Kamloops.

He said KSAR has never trained for evacuation notice delivery, but it’s something the team has been assisting with since fire seasons have become more ravenous in B.C.

“With the unpredictable wildfire behaviour and unprecedented wildfire behaviour we're seeing now in the last five years, it is really critical to evacuate areas on short notice,” Hobler said.

“It was never really part of our mandate, but I think everybody recognized we were a very useful resource to assist RCMP and regional districts.”

The mock evacuation of the Cherry Creek and Tobiano area residents will begin at 6:30 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. on Monday.

The exercise, held in partnership with RCMP and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, is based on the premise of a wildfire threatening the community. It will involve simulating what KSAR would do in the event of an evacuation alert and evacuation notices that would happen during a real emergency.

KSAR members plan to knock on about 100 doors and identify themselves, letting residents know they are part of a drill before proceeding to practice what they would say in the event of a real emergency evacuation.

Hobler said it's only been in the past five years that KSAR has been assisting with the delivery of evacuation orders and alerts during emergencies.

“It’s something that search and rescue teams never used to do, and now it's become common. So in anticipation of a possible wildfire season ahead, we’re honing our skills and we're working with the local governments to practice what we may be called upon to do this summer,” Hobler said.

Procedure will mimic ‘real deal’

Diana Gerlof, KSAR director, told Castanet Kamloops the exercise will involve teams receiving their assigned addresses once arrived on scene before attending homes to practice what they would tell residents during a real wildfire — and how to handle situations in which people refuse to leave.

“We're going to say that this is an exercise, but besides that, the procedures are going to be the same as we do when it's the real deal,” she said.

“We explain what the situation is, if it's an order or an alert, and then we find out if the people want to leave [or] if they don't want to leave, and we use coloured ribbons that we attach to the door or to the gate of the property so RCMP knows who's going to stay.”

Using radios, team members document if there are minors, seniors or people with mobility issues who are staying behind so that police will be aware when checking on people who may not abide by an evacuation notice.

“When people refuse to leave, we usually advise them responders sometimes may not be able to rescue them if it really gets gnarly, so to speak,” Gerlof said.

She said sometimes search crews have to deliver these messages at 2 a.m. — a time when it may not be pleasant to speak to someone, especially someone who’s already stressed due to an encroaching wildfire.

“It's important to use appropriate language to show empathy but at the same time, you got to make sure that the people know what they're dealing with,” Gerlof said.

Evacuations hitting a larger scale

Hobler said it wasn’t until 2017 that search crews began helping to deliver evacuation alerts and orders.

He said KSAR was involved in Paxton Valley hours before the White Rock Lake wildfire hit the area in 2021, as well as last year, when Lac Le Jeune was threatened by the Rossmoore Lake wildfire.

“The regional district is leaning more heavily on us now,” Hobler said. “Sill through the RCMP, but we’re working a lot more closely with them to iron out some of the hiccups and bumps.

“We're seeing way more evacuations — the responses are quite a bit larger as well. It used to be evacuation alerts and orders would happen in small, rural areas — and now, of course, they’re affecting whole towns and we’re regularly being called upon to assist the RCMP or local governments to do the evacuations."