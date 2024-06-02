Kamloops MLAs say they won’t defect from the BC United Party following latest departure

Photo: Contributed Kamloops MLAs Peter Milobar and Todd Stone.

Kamloops-area MLAs say they have no plans to switch sides and join the BC Conservatives after one of their own defected to the upstart party that’s been surging in the polls.

On Friday, Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson crossed the aisle becoming the third United MLA to add his name to the manifest of those abandoning ship.

“I am making a change because I believe this upcoming election is simply too consequential,” Doerkson said in a press release.

He said his constituents want to see the NDP government defeated, and desire to see a Conservative government in its place.

“It is now clear that the Conservative Party of BC is the only vehicle capable of getting the job done."

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone and Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Peter Milobar told Castanet Kamloops they are 100 per cent committed to running as BC United members in the fall election.

“It is mainly because our integrity and the principles and values we hold near and dear to our hearts are in alignment with what BC United stands for,” Stone said.

Via text message, Milobar said he is sticking with the BCU because he needs to stay true to his values and integrity.

Stone said he was disappointed in Doerkson’s decision to join the Conservatives, and will now have to defend positions of what Stone feels are candidates with extreme views on political issues.

“Lorne has decided to align himself with [Conservative leader] John Rustad — a leader who has proven to have very poor judgement in so far as recruiting a range of candidates, many of whom have extreme views on a wide range of topics,” Stone said. "Lorne is now going to have to defend those positions as a member of that team.”

The Cariboo-Chilcotin riding includes Kamloops-area locations such as Tobiano, Ashcroft and Cache Creek.

Stone said the United Party is “fully intent on finding a new candidate to run in the Cariboo-Chilcotin,” and they plan to do all they can to ensure the riding remains with the party.

The Official Opposition BC United Party are currently trailing the Conservatives in the latest polling data, despite the Conservative party only recently gaining a presence in the Legislature last year when former United MLAs joined.

Rustad, MLA for Nechako Lakes, joined the Conservatives last winter, and Bruce Banman of Abbotsford South joined him in September.

The BC United Party is a coalition of politicians with liberal and conservative ideals that recently changed its name from the BC Liberals.

Talks of a potential merger of the United and Conservative parties were floated earlier this year, but never materialized and a proposed non-compete deal from United leader Kevin Falcon was turned down by Rustad in late May.

The next provincial election is set for Oct. 19.

The standings in the current 87-seat B.C. legislature are: 55 NDP, 25 BC United, three BC Conservatives, two BC Greens and two independents.