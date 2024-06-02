Utility work downtown has city asking North Shore residents to conserve water on Monday

Photo: Contributed

Utility work on the ongoing Lansdowne Street sewer upgrade construction has the city asking residents of the North Shore to conserve water on Monday.

In a social media post, the City of Kamloops said residents in North Kamloops, Brocklehurst, Batchelor Heights, Mission Flats, Tranquille, Westsyde and Noble Creek may experience limited water supply due to project work.

Residents are being asked to conserve water for about 15 hours, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, June 3.

Capital projects manager Matt Kachel told Castanet Kamloops crews are making good time on sewer upgrade work along Lansdowne Street — a major project which has temporarily blocked off the downtown arterial route.

Work on the first phase of the project is due to wrap up by June 28.

The City of Kamloops has contracted Extreme Excavating to install a trunk sewer main along Lansdowne Street between First Avenue and Seventh Avenue. The project includes phased closures along Lansdowne Street from as crews move eastward.