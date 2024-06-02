First Nations firefighting competition descends on Kamloops

Hosted by the First Nations Emergency Services Society (FNESS), the event brought together First Nation fire departments from across the province to showcase their firefighting skills, following a comprehensive two-day training program with FNESS and Kamloops Fire Rescue.

The event serves as a platform for firefighters to enhance their firefighting knowledge and skills through training, collaboration and healthy competition.

Nathan Combs, the Fire Services Manager at FNESS, told Castanet Kamloops the event is important for stoking volunteerism and skill development.

“They can bring those skills back home and then the camaraderie — bringing these teams together from all across the province — we’re networking, we're getting to learn from each other and get to know one another, so this is just a really great event for First Nation firefighters,” Combs said.

Teams from eight First Nations — Adams Lake, Lower Nicola, Penelakut, Saik’uz, Takla Landing, Tla’amin, Tl’azt’en and Witset — competed in the events, which involved a series of heats in which firefighter teams put their skills into action. The first event involved teams connecting hoses and nozzles before spraying water at targets and then breaking that whole system down in a timed event.

Each team’s times for each event get calculated throughout the day with the best cumulative time earning first place.

The winning team of Saturday’s competition advances to the National Indigenous Firefighter Competition in the fall, representing their respective First Nations fire department.

Combs said the event, which will be held in Penticton next year, has yielded success stories.

“[A] team [that] came last year, they went back to their community, three days later, they had a structure fire and what they learned at our training they were able to apply right away,” Combs said. “They called me on the phone and said, ‘hey, this happened, and because of your training we looked like rock stars and were able to get the job done quicker than we would have in the past.'”

For the past 40 years, FNESS has been hosting this annual event, rotating it among different communities each year, following the B.C. Fire Expo.

FNESS is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and enhancing emergency management and fire protection services in First Nations communities across B.C. It provides training, resources and expertise to assist First Nations fire departments in safeguarding their communities.