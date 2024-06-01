City of Kamloops manager says crews making good time with major downtown sewer upgrade project

Photo: Kristen Holliday A major downtown Kamloops sewer project is humming along smoothly, according to the City of Kamloops' capital projects manager.

Matt Kachel said work on the first phase of the project is due to wrap up by June 28, which will mean the end of the full Lansdowne Street closure.

“Things are going well,” Kachel told Castanet Kamloops.

“I know folks see the stuff on the road — obviously the traffic control and stuff — but the sewer main, which is what we're there for, we've been making good time and things are going well and we haven't experienced many issues.”

The sewer upgrade project started at the end of April.

According to the City of Kamloops, the upgrades will allow for this area of the sewer network to service a larger area. The existing network has reached capacity in many areas, and won’t support more density in the central business district.

Work crews are installing a trunk sewer main underneath Lansdowne Street from First to Seventh Avenue — a project which involves phased eastward closures along Lansdowne until November.

The first phase included a major traffic detour around First Avenue and Lansdowne Street, which is completely closed to allow space for crews to work.

“The reason why we can't get people through there is because the the sanitary pipe at First and Lansdowne, it's about five meters in the ground and it's in the middle of the road,” Kachel said.

“To lay back the excavation slopes, and to safely get out that pipe, it consumed the whole road right of way.”

Vehicles have been redirected to Seymour Street. Traffic signal changes have been made at some downtown intersections in order to reduce congestion, and efforts have been made to deter large semi trucks from trying to navigate the tight turns, but Kachel acknowledges it is “not a fun detour.”

However, after this first phase wraps up, traffic will be able to resume heading down Lansdowne Street around the work site, as the pipes are a lot more shallow and don’t require the same trench width.

“It'll still be slowed down a bit with traffic control and stuff, but it'll take care of a lot of the issues that are coming up right now,” Kachel said.

He emphasized businesses downtown are open during the construction, encouraging people to continue to visit commercial locations as they normally would — even if it means parking a couple of blocks further away than usual and walking.

“They are open and do appreciate the business,” he said.

Kachel said while the sanitary pipe is the main part of the project, it will also involve fresh road pavings and markings, trees, irrigation and concrete sidewalk repairs.