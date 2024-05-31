A heavy police presence has surrounded a North Kamloops home

Photo: Michael Potestio

A heavy police presence has been seen outside a North Kamloops home on Friday night, with RCMP cars stationed out front.

Castanet Reporter Michael Potestio said yellow crime scene tape can be seen at a home on Sherbrooke Avenue near A.E. Perry Elementary School, along with the vehicles.

The front door can also been seen cut in half, with the top portion thrown to the parking lot.

The incident is believed to have happened at about 6 p.m. on Friday.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to police for more information.