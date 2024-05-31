BCWS airtankers take to the skies over Kamloops, Shuswap for practices Friday afternoon

Photo: KTW file photo.

People in Kamloops and the Shuswap might be able to spot BC Wildfire Service airtankers conducting practice flights on Friday afternoon.

BCWS said the tankers were due to take off from the Kamloops Airport between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

“The water skimmer group will be conducting practice on Bonaparte Lake, while the Avro RJ85 group will be conducting practice on the east side of Adams Lake,” BCWS said in a social media post.

BCWS said the exact timing and location of the practices are subject to change based on weather and other conditions.

Airtanker practices don’t involve any active wildfire, and are scheduled after six days with no flying activity to make sure aviation teams stay ready to respond to a wildfire when needed.

“It is important for air attack officers and pilots to practice as it allows them to remain proficient and prepared to respond to active wildfires,” BCWS said.

“Practices also ensure the aircraft are mechanically sound and ready to respond.”