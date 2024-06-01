BC Wildlife Park now on summer hours, with kids' camps starting in July

Photo: Shae Buchan/BC Wildlife Park

Where else can you watch a duck catch a ride on a turtle?

The BC Wildlife Park is now operating on summer hours, open daily from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., with last admissions at 4:30 p.m. The Wildlife Express runs from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The park is home to nearly 200 animals representing 65 species.

The BC Wildlife Park’s popular educational kids’ camps begin on July 2. https://www.bcwildlife.org/programs_kidscamp.htm

For more information about the park and its hours, click here. https://www.bcwildlife.org/plan.htm