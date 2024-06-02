WCT wants to bring another holiday musical blockbuster to Kamloops

Photo: WCT

Western Canada Theatre is eyeing another blockbuster holiday family musical for next season.

In a post Friday on social media, WCT said grant funding from the BC Fairs, Festivals and Events Fund will help pay for such a production.

Last year, WCT staged Shrek: The Musical a few weeks before Christmas.

“We wouldn't be able to do what we do here at WCT without the generous support of our patrons, donors, sponsors, and government funders,” the post read.

“Thanks for joining us at the theatre year after year and we can't wait to share our upcoming season with you.”

WCT had its most successful season ever in 2023-24, with a record number of subscribers. Ticket sales were 33 per cent higher than pre-pandemic peak numbers and revenue crossed the $1-million mark for the first time.