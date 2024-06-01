Pipeline protesters convicted on charges from altercation at Blue River worksite

Photo: Castanet

Four Tiny House Warriors have been found guilty on a string of charges stemming from an altercation they had with security and work crews at a Trans Mountain construction site in the North Thompson almost three years ago.

A group of protesters threw rocks at security and work crews while blocking access to a Trans-Mountain worksite in Blue River on Sept. 15, 2021.

Tricia Charlie, Isha Jules, Nicole Manuel and Sami Nasir were convicted Thursday on charges of mischief over $5,000, mischief under $5,000, causing a disturbance and loitering in a public place. Charlie, Manuel and Nasir were convicted of additional charges of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, while Jules and Nasir were convicted on counts of assault causing bodily harm and simple assault. Nasir was convicted of one additional charge of assault with a weapon.

Manuel and Jules were described in court as the instigators.

Thursday’s hearing was delayed briefly when a number of people in the courtroom refused to stand for Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett.

The Tiny House Warriors are a First Nations protest group opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project. Manuel and her sister, Kanahus, are prominent members of the group and both have been politically active for decades.

The Manuel sisters, daughters of former Neskonlith Chief Arthur Manuel, were arrested in 2001 after erecting a highway blockade near Sun Peaks, protesting the development of the mountain resort. Both were later convicted of intimidation charges and sentenced to serve short jail sentences.

In recent years, the sisters have been in and out of court on charges relating to their activities in opposition to the Trans Mountain project.

Nicole Manuel and Charlie filed a lawsuit last year alleging they were beat up by a Trans Mountain security guard on Sept. 15, 2021. None of the allegations in that claim have been proven in court.

Lawyers are expected to return to court on June 17 to set a date for sentencing.