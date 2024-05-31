Kamloops Mounties investigate homicide after fatal shooting at Valleyview motel

Photo: Michael Potestio Police officers could be seen at a Valleyview motel in the 2500-block of Trans Canada Highway East after a person was found shot dead in a room early Friday morning.

Kamloops Mounties say they are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot in a Valleyview hotel early Friday morning.

Police said officers were called just after midnight to the 2500-block of the East Trans-Canada Highway for a report of a person who had been shot. A man was found dead in one of the rooms.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a statement that it’s very early in the investigation, but initial observations suggest the shooting wasn’t random.

“At this time, it’s too early to speculate on a motive or if it’s related to any other investigations currently occurring,” Pelley said.

A police presence can be seen in Valleyview on Friday morning, and is likely to remain through the weekend.

RCMP said investigators will work to secure the scene, canvas the neighbourhood and collect evidence including video footage.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an investigation into the incident.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe urged anyone who has information about the incident to come forward to police.

“Anyone who witnessed or has information that could be related, including dash camera footage or security cameras that may have captured activity before, during, after the call to police, or in the hours following the incident, is asked to please connect with investigators as soon as possible,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RMCP detachment at 250-828-3000.