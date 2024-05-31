Demolition crews bring down final pieces of North Kamloops' historic Northbridge Hotel

Photo: Michael Potestio This pile of rubble is all that is left of the Northbridge Hotel as of Friday morning. The final pieces of the historic building came down on Thursday.

The Northbridge Hotel is no more.

The final pieces of the North Kamloops landmark, previously known as the Village Hotel, came down on Thursday. Demolition crews remain on scene dealing with a large pile of rubble.

The City of Kamloops purchased the former hotel property, along with an adjacent property at 346 Campbell Avenue, for $7.1 million in October of 2021 and city council authorized the demolition of the building the following year.

This winter, council members said the Northbridge site could be a good fit for the province’s housing-focused BC Builds program.

The Campbell Avenue property has been purchased by BC Housing for $3.7 million. The province plans to construct an 80-unit affordable rental and social housing development at the site, which will be managed by ASK Wellness.

The Village Hotel opened in 1956. It was built for $400,000 and celebrated at the time as the first drive-in hotel in the Interior.