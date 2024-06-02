Guilty plea after using found hunting rifle as down payment for motorcycle purchase

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A man who tried to use a gun that was not his as down payment for the purchase of a motorcycle has been ordered to spend the next 18 months under strict conditions.

Matthew Philip Pollard, 44, was sentenced Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to one count of transferring a non-restricted firearm.

Court heard a man in the Ashcroft area called police on July 30, 2023, with an unusual story. He said he was selling a motorcycle and a prospective buyer had given him a rifle as a down payment.

The man said he accepted the gun but soon grew suspicious and decided to phone Mounties.

Pollard was identified as a suspect and arrested about a month later. In court on Thursday, defence lawyer Sheldon Tate said Pollard was homeless at the time and down on his luck.

Tate said Pollard and an unidentified female friend found the gun.

'Opportunity knocked'

“The objective Mr. Pollard had that day was to see about obtaining a motorcycle so that he had a moveable conveyance to obtain food and make his life circumstances better,” he said.

“They talked about the firearm and talked about the motorcycle purchase, and it was the [seller of the motorcycle] who was interested in the firearm. So opportunity knocked and it was offered as a down payment.”

Tate said Pollard is no longer homeless. He now lives with his brother in Cache Creek, where he has stable employment.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame went along with a joint submission for an 18-month conditional sentence order, during which time Pollard will be required to abide by a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and prohibited from possessing weapons and from consuming drugs or alcohol.