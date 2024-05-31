Details of Build Kamloops plan to be relased by July

Photo: Michael Potestio Build Kamloops signage

More details of the Build Kamloops plan are expected to be released in about six weeks.

Build Kamloops is a municipal plan to keep pace with the city’s recreation and leisure needs through a multi-project borrowing initiative enacted at a time when the municipality’s debt balance is in decline.

Mike O’Reilly, chair of council’s Build Kamloops committee, told Castanet Kamloops the city will be releasing a multi-year, multi-phased plan for implementing Build Kamloops, which should be ready for public view by early July.

“We look forward to being able to talk more publicly, within the next four to six weeks, about what we are looking to do for Build Kamloops and and what we're going to be asking the support of the citizens of Kamloops for Build Kamloops,” O’Reilly said.

The committee has already identified five facilities to explore building, starting with an arts centre due to its advanced state of readiness. Council approved spending $7 million on design plans for an arts centre to be located the parking lot next to Kelson Hall — which was donated to the city in the hopes of spurring the project forward.

The other projects identified by Build Kamloops include an aquatics centre, a multi-sheet ice complex, an indoor dry floor and field facility, and a curling facility — as well as a seniors centre or community space to be built in conjunction with one of these facilities.

O’Reilly said he expects the plan will reveal the rest of the priority order of the five facilities as well as most, but not all the identified locations.

“I think two or three locations will probably be selected, and then other ones may still be ‘who knows’ but they’re going to be way further down the road,” O’Reilly said.

According to the City of Kamloops’ website, the order of the projects — besides the arts centre — will be based on several factors, including financing, land availability, partnerships, grants and the status and availability of existing facilities.

O’Reilly said it's been difficult not to talk about these plans yet, noting the committee has been engaged in many closed meetings regarding real estate negotiations.

“It's been a lot of work behind the scenes,” O’Reilly said.

He said he’s often asked where the facilities will be located, and that’s not something the city can openly talk about yet as it runs the risk of prices for non-municipal land being increased by potential sellers.

O’Reilly said he hopes some new Build Kamloops sporting facilities will be ready before the Tournament Capital hosts the 2028 BC Winter Games, which were awarded to the city on Monday.

That event, however, will not move any particular Build Kamloops projects to the forefront, O'Reilly said, noting the Build Kamloops initiative seeks to make headway on priorities laid out in the city’s 2019 recreation master plan.

The next Build Kamloops meetings are set for June 4 and July 15.