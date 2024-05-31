Kamloops council narrowly approved decision to send housing density-related zoning changes to public hearing

Photo: Canadian Press

A suite of sweeping community plan and zoning bylaw changes created to increase Kamloops’ housing density in compliance with provincial legislation will be heading to a public hearing next month.

The proposed recommendations split Kamloops council, which narrowly approved the decision Tuesday in a 5-4 vote. Several councillors were concerned about the cost of infrastructure upgrades needed to support the increase in density which would be permitted by new zoning.

“We need the infrastructure to support development like this,” said Coun. Kelly Hall.

“It’s a huge leap. And I’m afraid that once the horse is out of the barn, it’s going to be hard to corral and get the funding that’s required.”

Stephen Bentley, community planning manager, provided council with an overview of proposed amendments to the city’s Official Community Plan and its zoning bylaws.

He noted the proposed changes are being made to comply with new B.C. legislation aimed at boosting the housing supply province-wide. As per the provincial government, the city’s land use bylaws must be updated by June 30.

Zoning to permit transit-oriented areas, small scale development

The changes will see the city designate transit-oriented areas, defined as spaces within 400 metres of transit exchanges, where the city needs to allow certain residential density and building height minimums. These areas will be around the Lansdowne, North Shore and Thompson Rivers University transit exchanges.

Changes to the city’s bylaws will allow more housing units on residential lots. The maximum number of units allowed on each property will depend on lot size, location, availability of municipal water and sewer services, and other factors.

“Basically we are getting rid of our existing single and two family zones in our zoning bylaw and introducing the new residential zones to allow small scale multi unit development,” Bentley told council.

Up to four residential units will be permitted on residential lots larger than 280 square metres in size, and up to three units will be permitted on smaller lots. However, Bentley noted there will still be other constraints — including the presence of hazard zones, flood plain and riparian areas, the locations of existing buildings, and building codes.

The city has also proposed making changes to the number of off-street parking spaces required for some types of development.

Bentley said staff expect changes will be incremental after zoning amendments are approved.

“We expect that development is going to happen in bits and pieces throughout, and probably more in areas where there is an older housing stock,” he said.

He said staff looked at how much money it would take to upgrade its infrastructure, particularly water system improvements, to accommodate new legislated residential density.

While the city has set aside about $11 million in funding to address future infrastructure needs, it anticipates a funding shortfall of $59 million by the end of 2030 to accommodate four units on every urban lot.

Staff said they hope to have another chance to secure funding through the federal government’s housing accelerator fund, or through Infrastructure Canada grants.

The city will be asking the province for an extension to its housing density requirements as it pertains to two areas — the Rayleigh Waterworks District service area, and areas of town where there is limited fire flow.

Councillors concerned about infrastructure

Coun. Katie Neustaeter wondered if the City of Kamloops could ask the province for an extension for more areas of town. She noted there is a “multi millions of dollars difference” between money the city has set aside for infrastructure upgrades and the cost needed to achieve legislated housing densities.

“I'm wondering whether we should be looking at pulling out more of those lands until we have the dollars to be able to develop the infrastructure to create the infill,” Neustaeter said. “To say we’ll figure out the money later is making me extremely nervous — as I think it is other municipalities across the province.”

Bentley said staff have structured the proposed zoning amendments in such a way that four units per lot won’t be allowed if available fire flow isn’t met. He said he believes the city’s position could be used as a leveraging tool with the province.

“When we get to 2030, if we haven't upgraded all the infrastructure, that might be also a place to kind of get into a renegotiation position with the province again to say, ‘Hey, we can't comply with this because we don't have that money,’” he said.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly said he “absolutely” believes more housing is needed, but he held concerns around a blanket change directed by the province without community consultation. He noted the 2018 OCP involved four years of engagement with local groups and stakeholders.

O’Reilly said he’d be more open to making the changes if the province came first with money to upgrade infrastructure.

“It's a stick being used rather than a carrot trying to lead us along to make these decisions,” he said.

Coun. Margot Middleton agreed, adding she felt the city was already making changes to meet provincially-mandated housing targets.

"I think a lot of this was done by perhaps bureaucrats and politicians out of Victoria not taking into consideration that Kamloops doesn't have the same geography, the same demographics, as a lot of the communities that they pushed this out to,” Middleton said. “I can't support it. I don’t see how we can possibly meet these requirements.”

Meanwhile, councillors Nancy Bepple and Bill Sarai said they were in favour of moving ahead with the proposed zoning changes. Sarai said it would be a good gesture to adopt the changes the province wants, and then ask for its support to be able to achieve the required density.

He said he’s heard from homeowners who are looking forward to the changes so they can build a mortgage helper on their larger lots. He added the zoning changes will encourage density in areas beneficial for city growth.

“We need to infill the places where we already have infrastructure going there instead of building new pipes and roads to an area we can't service yet,” Sarai said.

Ultimately, council voted 5-4 to send the zoning changes to a public hearing and ask the province for extensions for the fire flow and Rayleigh waterworks areas. Hall, Middleton, O’Reilly and Coun. Dale Bass were opposed.

The public will have an opportunity to comment on the bylaw changes during a public hearing on Tuesday, June 11 at 7 p.m.

More information on the proposed bylaw changes, including maps, can be found on the City of Kamloops website.