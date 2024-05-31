Single-vehicle highway crash in Valleyview kills Kamloops teenager

Photo: BC Interior Community Foundation

A single-vehicle crash Saturday on the Trans-Canada Highway killed an 18-year-old Valleyview secondary student days before graduation.

Jakob Gottfriedson's vehicle was headed east on Highway 1 at about 2 a.m. on Saturday when it left the road near River Road in Valleyview, police said. He was declared dead at the scene.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

“The cause of the collision is part of the ongoing investigation," she said.

"The BC Coroners Service is conducting a concurrent investigation."

'Unexpected deep void'

Sarah Thomas, a friend of the family who began a GoFundMe for the family, said Gottfriedson was about to graduate from high school. Valleyview's grad is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 5.

“This tragedy leaves an unexpected deep void, especially for his devoted mother, Candace, and his four sisters who now navigate life's challenges without his presence,” the online fundraiser states.

“Any contribution serves as a beacon of hope for this family, providing much needed support for daily expenses, funeral arrangements, and the emotional healing journey that lies ahead.”

Thomas said all funds will be directed to Gottfriedson’s mother to assist with funeral arrangements and any financial stress in the coming months.

Memorial scholarship set up

The BC Interior Community Foundation has established a scholarship in Gottfriedson's memory.

The Jakob Gottfriedson Memorial Award will provide a scholarship to a graduating student from VSS.

For more information or to donate, click here.