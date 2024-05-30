Kamloops RCMP searching for missing 50-year-old Kamloops man

Photo: RCMP William Blair, 50, is missing and may have travelled outside of Kamloops. The Kamloops RCMP is trying to track down a 50-year-old Kamloops man who may have left town.

William Blair left his home on the North Shore at about 7:20 a.m. in his grey truck and hasn’t been heard from since, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a press release.

“Mr. Blair’s family and police are concerned about his wellbeing and are asking for the public to be on the lookout for him or his truck,” Evelyn said. “Although he could have travelled anywhere, his family mentioned Williams Lake, Tofino, White Lake and Bridal Falls as some of the places he likes to venture.”

Blair is a white male standing six-foot-eight inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

He wears eyeglasses, has blue eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a green Oakley t-shirt.

His truck is a grey 2009 Tacoma with the license plate number BCLP AV8110.

Anyone with information related to Blair’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2024-16361.