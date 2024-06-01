Charges still expected, not yet laid six months after McGill Road crash killed TRU volleyball player

Photo: Contributed Emergency crews on scene at a fatal multi-vehicle collision on Nov. 29, 2023 on McGill Road near Thompson Rivers University.

There have been no charges six months after a fatal motor vehicle accident along McGill Road claimed the life of a Thompson Rivers University student and injured two others.

“The investigation is ongoing at this time,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops.

In January a police fourth quarter report stated charges were “to be recommended” stemming from the crash.

“Based on the investigation, there is the likelihood based on our traffic services recommending charges, but they have to analyze all the evidence to ensure that they can advance that accordingly,” RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley told Castanet Kamloops at the time.

According to police, a black Dodge Ram pickup truck hit several trees along McGill Road on Nov. 29 before colliding with a Volkswagen Jetta containing the three TRU teammates stopped at a red light at University Drive.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and seven people in total were sent to hospital.

Owyn McInnis — in his early 20s and engaged to be married — was killed and two of his WolfPack teammates, Riley Brinnen and Owen Waterhouse, were severely injured.

Police confirmed they spoke with the pickup truck’s driver at the scene, but have yet to say whether anyone has been arrested.