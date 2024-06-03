Judge orders man to stay away from teen he showered with love notes, flowers

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A middle-aged man who left love notes and flowers for a 16-year-old Kamloops-area girl has been ordered by a judge to stay away from her for the next 12 months.

Shane Brady, 45, agreed to abide by the terms of a protection order during a hearing Thursday in Kamloops provincial court.

Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said the girl became upset after Brady began to shower her with romantic gifts.

“She was 16 years old at the time,” he said. “Basically, Mr. Brady was leaving flowers and Valentine’s Day cards, notes for [the teen], causing her considerable anxiety.”

Goulet said the girl, who Castanet is not naming, took steps to avoid Brady.

“It made [her] feel unsafe,” he said. “She blocked his phone number and social media and she is concerned about what Mr. Brady may do or be capable of. It’s causing her mental stress."

The incidents took place in Barriere but Brady lives in Fort St. John.

He agreed to the terms of a 12-month peace bond with conditions requiring he have no contact with the teen or her mother and stay 500 metres away from them at all times.

Brady was also ordered to take counselling as directed and prohibited from possessing weapons.