Kamloops stalker sent to jail for incessant harassment campaign on 'sitting duck' ex

A Kamloops stalker who bombarded his ex with a “relentless” flood of text messages and phone calls, even forcing his way into her house, has been ordered to spend nearly four months in prison.

Andrew Jonathan Michael Shaw, 43, was sentenced Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to one count of criminal harassment and four breach charges.

Shaw’s ex, who Castanet is not naming, sent him a text on March 3, 2022, telling him she no longer wanted any contact with him.

“A few days later, [she] called the RCMP to report that Mr. Shaw was continuously sending text messages and phoning her,” Crown prosecutor Leah Winters said in court.

Kamloops Mounties spoke to Shaw the following day, on March 8, and warned him to leave the woman alone. He said he would, but the harassment continued.

In addition to the messages and phone calls, Shaw showed up at his ex’s house on March 12 and tried to call her at work using a fake name on March 14. On March 18, police were provided additional text messages showing Shaw was using at least two phone numbers to contact the woman.

Victim was 'a sitting duck'

Winters said the woman, who she described as “a sitting duck," also gave Mounties photos she took showing Shaw tailing her in his vehicle.

“This was a relentless pattern of contact,” Winters said, noting the voicemails left by Shaw totalled more than 60 minutes in length.

“She advised that she was starting to feel unsafe in her home."

On March 29, 2022, police were called to the woman’s North Kamloops home for a report of a break in.

“She said Mr. Shaw had just walked into her house,” Winters said. “She was able to push him out of the house and lock the door, and the RCMP attended and he wasn’t there anymore.”

Winters said the woman’s doorbell camera caught the entire incident and the video was provided to police.

'It's your lack of insight'

When asked whether he had anything to say, Shaw said he takes responsibility but went on to blame the victim. He said he was retaliating after she did him wrong.

“She kind of blindsided me,” he said via video from Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre.

“I didn’t do anything wrong to this woman. She’s exaggerating the story to the point where I’m this horrible human being and that’s just not the case. When I sit here and listen to this, it makes me look like the big bad wolf, and that’s just not the case, but I did make some mistakes.”

Winters was looking for a four-month jail sentence followed by two years of probation, as well as a $3,500 restitution order for monetary loss due to stress leave and the impacts of the offending. Defence lawyer John Gustafson, meanwhile, was seeking a sentence in the range of 60 to 90 days with no restitution.

Calling his reasoning for the harassment “one of the most disappointing elocutions I have heard,” Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame sentenced Shaw to 111 days in jail and two years of probation, plus a $3,504.24 restitution order. He was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.

Shaw questioned the judge after she was finished sentencing him.

“It seems like apologizing for my actions just got me more jail time — I don’t know what I did wrong,” he said.

“It’s your lack of insight, your lack of remorse and your victim-blaming,” Frame replied.

Once he has been given credit for time served, Shaw will have 36 days remaining on his sentence.