Blazers invite 24 players to Kamloops for spring development camp

The Kamloops Blazers’ spring development camp begins Friday with two dozen players and their families descending on the Tournament Capital for the three-day event.

The WHL club will welcome 24 players — three goaltenders, eight defensemen and 13 forwards — in the 2008 and 2009 age groups to the camp, which wraps on Sunday.

The Blazers will host ice sessions that are open to the public on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Brocklehurst Arena.

The Blazers finished last season 20-42-3-3 and were last place in the WHL, ending their streak of four consecutive B.C. Division titles.

The club missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season and recorded their lowest point total since 2013-14, when they had 33 points and 14 wins.