Prominent Kamloops couple with widely-recognized breeding facility inducted into Thoroughbred Hall of Fame

Prominent Kamloops philanthropist couple Ron and Rae Fawcett have been inducted into the Thoroughbred Hall of Fame for their nationally-recognized work operating one of B.C.’s top breeding facilities.

The Fawcetts established Tod Mountain Thoroughbreds in 1991. The breeding facility is located on a 140-acre Heffley Creek property, and has gained recognition across Canada and in the United States.

The couple was inducted to the hall of fame during the 2023 Thoroughbred Industry Awards held last month in Vancouver.

Ron Fawcett, founder and executive director of Kelson Group, said in a statement it is a “tremendous honour" to be recognized for this work.

“It is a testament to the years of dedication and passion that both Rae and I have poured into Tod Mountain Thoroughbreds. We are truly humbled by this recognition,” Fawcett said.

Rae said when she first saw the Heffley Creek pastureland, she felt it was “a perfect place to raise an athlete.”

“It is mostly rolling hills to develop those muscles and lungs, and we both thought it would be perfect.”

While they have been faced with challenges, including the threat of wildfire, they attribute Tod Mountain Thoroughbreds’ success to hard work, a dedicated team, extensive bloodline research and a commitment to excellence.

“It has been a tremendous learning curve,” Fawcett said.

“In the business world, everything can be planned with not too many surprises and most things are black and white, but the horse business is completely grey — you cannot make things happen as you want.”

The Fawcetts are widely involved in the Kamloops community, including supporting a wildlife rehabilitation centre at BC Wildlife Park and Royal Inland Hospital Foundation initiatives.

They have invested in work to establish a performing arts centre in Kamloops, and donated Kelson Hall, a multi-use arts facility, to the City of Kamloops. The hall is used as a rehearsal, performance and office space for the Kamloops Symphony and Western Canada Theatre.

The Kelson Group is also building City Gardens in downtown Kamloops, a $200-million development project which is already transforming the city’s skyline as the first 24-storey residential tower is steadily constructed from the ground up.