Western Canada Theatre searching for new executive director

Photo: Western Canada Theatre Leslie Biles, outgoing WCT executive director.

Western Canada Theatre is launching a nation-wide hunt to fill the shoes of its outgoing executive director.

In a news release, WCT said Executive Director Leslie Biles will be returning to her hometown of Calgary in June.

Under Biles' leadership, WCT said she strengthened community partnerships, and established programs and new systems to increase efficiency, ease workloads, mentor its team, ensure long term sustainability.

“Kamloops is wonderfully warm and welcoming and the love and support that Kamloopsians have for Western Canada Theatre has been a highlight of my time here,” Biles said.

“As I move on to my next chapter, I am going to miss living in Kamloops almost as much as I will miss the WCT team.”

The 2023-24 WCT season had the highest number of subscribers in its 48-year history, with ticket sales 33 per cent higher than pre-pandemic peak numbers and crossing the million-dollar mark for the first time, according to WCT.

“We sincerely wish Ms. Biles every success in her future endeavours,” said Chrystie Stewart, WCT president.

“She was a pleasure to work with and we expect to see her legacy of business systems benefit WCT for many years to come.”

WCT said a search committee has been assembled by its board directors.