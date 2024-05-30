Kamloops Mounties seek suspect after shoplifter turns violent at Brocklehurst store

Photo: RCMP Kamloops Mounties say this woman is a suspect in a violent theft on May 1 at a business in Brocklehurst.

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a suspect in a robbery earlier this month at a business in Brocklehurst.

According to police, officers were called to a store in the 1800-block of Tranquille Road on May 1 for a report of an incident in which an employee was assaulted while confronting a shoplifting suspect.

“Police are releasing images of the woman in an attempt to identify her as part of the investigation,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

The suspect is described as a white woman, approximately 40 years old with shoulder-length black hair. She has a medium build and was wearing a purple track jacket and leggings.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect can call police at 250-828-3000.