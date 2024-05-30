City of Kamloops sends hundreds of letters asking municipalities, politicians not to deal with mayor

Photo: KTW file

Hundreds of letters are being sent from Kamloops city hall to every municipality and MLA in British Columbia, advising them Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson no longer represents the city.

The decision to remove Hamer-Jackson’s ability to act as city spokesperson was made Tuesday in a closed council meeting. Council’s resolutions were released to the public Wednesday, stating the actions were taken due to Hamer-Jackson’s past failure or refusal to execute the will of council — the mayor’s responsibility under the Community Charter.

The resolution cited a report prepared by municipal advisor Henry Braun, who concluded the mayor hasn’t shown a clear understanding of his role, refuses to take advice and has made public statements that could be harmful or even legally damaging to the city.

Government agencies and community partners — including local business improvement associations and the chamber of commerce — are now being proactively notified that Hamer-Jackson no longer represents the city, a responsibility now given to each month’s deputy mayor.

These letters aren’t just being sent to provincial addresses, with some on their way to MPs including the federal housing minister.

“This is far reaching,” Coun. Kelly Hall, this month’s deputy mayor, told Castanet Kamloops.

“We reached out to every municipality in B.C. to essentially say if you want to conduct business, and if you want to communicate, the voice and the individual that speaks for the corporation, as well as council, is the deputy mayor.”

Hall said the letter includes a link to the deputy mayor schedule, showing which councillor is taking on the role each month. He said he doesn’t anticipate communication challenges due to the rotating schedule.

“Now it becomes something we [councillors] have to manage to make sure that we’re efficient and diligent in making sure that the process is going to be followed properly,” he said.

The measures laid out in council’s resolutions are indefinite.

Meanwhile, Hamer-Jackson has accused Hall and council of attempting to subvert him as mayor, telling Castanet Kamloops on Wednesday he believes they have “had an agenda” since he was elected.

Hamer-Jackson was asked repeatedly for comment on council's decision to send these letters out to government representatives and other agencies, but he refused to answer the question. Instead, he demanded proof that he has bullied and harassed any city staff — "no hearsay."

Mayor not interested in change?

Hall said the Braun report laid out a number of recommendations for the mayor — but the councillor believes it is unlikely Hamer-Jackson will take them to heart. Braun was equally pessimistic.

“It's quite evident with his reaction that [Hamer-Jackson] is not wanting to make any change whatsoever. He doesn't think he's done anything wrong,” Hall said.

“As as a result, council has to take measures that are, I would say, fairly drastic, and it’s measures that will hopefully govern the horseshoe a little better with respect to communication.”

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Hall repeatedly asked Hamer-Jackson if he would commit to act on Braun’s recommendations. The mayor responded by asking for an entire section of Braun’s report to be read aloud, then disputed the accuracy of the advisor’s findings, telling council it all seemed to be “one sided.”

Hamer-Jackson has told Castanet Kamloops he distrusts Braun’s report.

“It is missing a significant amount of data, text message, emails," he said during Tuesday's meeting.

"I asked Mr. Braun, where is all the other data? Where are all our conversations? We had lengthy, lengthy conversations."

Braun, an independent advisor and former Abbotsford mayor whose work has been praised by the province, noted in his report he held lengthy meetings with Hamer-Jackson and received “many text messages,” also conducting several interviews with councillors and city staff.

Rationale found in Charter, Braun report

Maria Mazzotta, the city’s corporate officer, said the Community Charter, which provides the statutory framework for all B.C. municipalities, gives council the authority to make decisions in the best interest of the municipality.

“I believe that that is part of their rationale for the decisions that they've made here,” Mazzotta said of Tuesday’s council resolutions.

She said in its statement Wednesday, council included “a significant amount of rationale” by citing sections of Braun's report before laying out its resolutions.

“What council is doing is following the recommendations from an independent, objective, paid-by-the-province ministerial advisor who took time to articulate his lack of connection to our community prior to, to clearly demonstrate that there was a lack of bias going into the process,” Mazzotta said.

“We have a report from somebody with a distinguished career in politics and otherwise, on his own, who was identified by the province as a follow up to their original appointment — so some degree of rigour in their process around who was the right person for this job — hired by the province to come in and provide recommendations, and he fulfilled those duties and he's issued his report, and council is taking his recommendations very seriously.”

She added the City of Kamloops is in uncharted waters, and provincial legislation wasn’t designed to address the issue.

“I think what Kamloops and other municipalities across the province are unfortunately showing is that we need more and different than what is currently in the Community Charter,” she said.

Hall said the Braun report is a piece of a "very complex puzzle."

“How many times do you have to have HR [human resources] violations brought forward? ... How many times of privacy breaches do you have to bring forward, when you finally recognize that there's something wrong with one individual here?" he said.

"The Braun report highlighted exactly what we've been going through for the last 17 months — so when you put that together, it's a culmination of challenges that we've explored over a 17-month period, and it's something that we don't take lightly, but it's definitely going to improve the communications for the City of Kamloops."