School space, homestay beds stalling growth of SD73 international student program

Photo: TRU

Capacity issues and the lack of homestay beds in the Kamloops area are keeping the Kamloops-Thompson School District's international student program from growing.

According to a report presented to the SD73 board of education on Monday, the district’s international student program has seen “significant” revenue growth over the last five years, which has been attributed to the increased number of students and “modest” fee hikes.

The report states student enrolment in the program increased by 70 per cent from 2015 to 2019, before falling by 50 per cent in 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2021, enrolment returned to nearly 100 per cent of pre-pandemic numbers.

“The main barrier to increasing enrolment was securing homestay families,” the report states.

During the 2023-24 academic year, the program saw 303 international students enrolled, equivalent to around 190 full time equivalency (FTE).

Next school year, district staff are projecting enrolment to be equivalent to 180 FTE, but said the program could support up to 200, provided homestay spaces can be secured.

“The two things restricting growth right now really are a combination of homestay placement and school space, and they never align perfectly, so we might have more homestays where there’s less space,” said Kent Brewer, SD73 district principal of international education

“It is something that we will always keep at the forefront, promoting homestays and promoting getting kids throughout our secondary schools.”

The program saw international students from 24 countries attend seven high schools, one middle school and five elementary schools in the school district during the 2023-24 academic year.

The international student program brought in over $5 million in revenue, but only netted $280,000 after expenses.

“This year, we had 59 students who landed with the intention to graduate from our program, we were able to pick up four more of those international students,” Brewer said.

“We took our grad rate over 100 per cent. I know that's a little cheesy, but we are quite proud of it.”

Brewer said the district implemented summer school program in July last year, but said finding around 60 to 70 homestay families during the summer months proved difficult for the school district.

He said the summer program has been expanded to include a cohort in August this year, which should ease the pressure on the number of families needed by dividing the number of students over two months.

Among the program’s action items for the next school year are plans to implement pre-arrival English assessments, expand recruitment markets to include Czechia, France, Turkey and Kazakhstan, expand the summer school program, implement ministerial homestay guidelines and expand the program to Brocklehurst elementary school.