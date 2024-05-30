Parole denied for gunman who tried to rob busy North Kamloops convenience store

Rob Gibson

A gunman who was foiled by bystanders while trying to rob a busy North Kamloops convenience store has been unsuccessful in his bid to get out of prison.

James Robert Levi Black, 28, was sentenced in October to a little more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of robbery with a firearm and assault. Time served knocked about nine months off his sentence and he will become eligible for full parole in July.

Black was described in court as a Royal Inland Hospital employee who was desperate for money last summer. He finished working a shift at the hospital on Aug. 18, 2022, and was looking for some quick cash to help cover his family’s outstanding bills.

In broad daylight, Black walked into the Canco on Tranquille Road armed with a pump-action shotgun.

Video surveillance shows him pointing the gun at a clerk before being tackled from behind by a shopper. Civilians David Hicks and David Bailey were credited in court with stopping and disarming Black.

In a decision dated Tuesday, the Parole Board of Canada denied Black’s bid for full parole and delayed their decision on day parole to allow him more time to undergo programming behind bars.

“It is the board’s opinion that you will, by reoffending, present an undue risk to society if released on full parole and that your release will not contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into society as a law-abiding citizen,” the decision reads.

“With regard to day parole, the board finds that while you are in the process of taking programs and gaining insight, you still require time to develop and practice skills/tools to manage your risk by completing core programming.”

The board said the robbery was terrifying for the clerk in the store.

“While the gun was not loaded, they did not know this and they clearly experienced an acute sense of fear,” the decision reads.

“Your offending demonstrates that you reacted emotionally and violently to stressors and your choices and cations caused emotional and physical distress.”

The board will review Black’s application for day parole within the next two months.