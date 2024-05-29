Kamloops police looking for driver or company of truck which hit city light post

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Have you seen this truck? Kamloops Mounties are looking to identify the company or driver after the vehicle crashed into a city light post and drove away.

Mounties are hoping to identify the driver of a commercial truck that crashed into a light post at a busy North Kamloops intersection.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said police were called to the Ord Road intersection near Bachelor Heights on Wednesday, April 10. Officers received a report of a hit and run where a low-bed trailer crashed into a city light post before continuing on Eighth Street.

The truck then took the off-ramp to Halston Avenue toward the Halston Bridge.

“The driver's side rear light was knocked off and hanging to the side as a result of the collision,” Evelyn said.

“So far, police have been unable to identify the company or driver attached to the truck, and are releasing an image to the public in the hopes that someone will be able to assist us with more information.”

The truck is described as a semi with a white cab and a yellow ‘long load’ sign attached to the back.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.