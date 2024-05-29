Kamloops Mounties seek suspect after theft from Hillside Drive business

Photo: Kamloops RCMP

Kamloops Mounties are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect alleged to have stolen from a Hillside Drive business and then fled from an off-duty police officer.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, the off-duty officer stopped two woman who had allegedly stolen from a business in the 1000-block of Hillside Drive.

Evelyn said the officer was struggling with one of the woman — who was reportedly assaulting him — when the second woman fled.

“As part of the investigation, police obtained a photo to release to the public with a request for assistance in identifying her,” she said.

The suspect is described as a white, heavy-set woman with blonde hair, standing 5-foot-3.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.